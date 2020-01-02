|
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morgan-Webster-Nay Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Morgan-Webster-Nay Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Irene Mary Traylor Ritter
1927 - 2019
Irene Mary Traylor Ritter
Madison, IN - Mrs. Irene Mary Traylor Ritter, age 92, of Madison, Indiana entered this life on July 25, 1927 in Evansville, Indiana. She was the loving daughter of the late Edgar H. and Irene M. Ferris Traylor. She was raised in Evansville and attended her first three years of high school at Evansville Bosse High School. She then graduated from Ladywood Catholic Girls Academy in Indianapolis in 1945. Irene dearly loved horses and was active in horse shows throughout Southern Indiana and Kentucky. She was also very proud to take her horse with her to Ladywood. Her love for horses remained all of her life. Irene next attended St. Mary's College at Notre Dame for one year and then transferred to Indiana University receiving her bachelor's degree in education in 1949. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority of Indiana University. After graduation, she began her first teaching year at Centennial Elementary School in Evansville.
On June 8, 1950 Irene was united in marriage to Julius F. "Bud" Ritter, Jr. in Evansville, Indiana: settling in Peru, Indiana for Bud's first coaching and teaching years. Their loving union of 51 years was blessed with children, Dwight, Julia, Mary Margaret "Mimi", Stephan "Steve", Elizabeth "Beth" and Julius "Chip". The family moved to Madison in 1954 and Bud began teaching and coaching with the Madison Consolidated School System and Irene was busy with her growing family. Irene taught part-time at Madison Consolidated, teaching English and reading skills.
Bud and Irene were joint entrepreneurs and operated many businesses. Irene often served as the bookkeeper. Their first investment was Ritter's A & W Root Beer in Marion, Indiana, which resulted in the family spending their summers in Marion during the years 1951-1978. They also owned Ritter's "Big Bud" Restaurants in Evansville and Columbus; Ritter's Lanes and the Crown Room in Madison; Buddie's Hamburgers in Madison; A-1 Pizza which operated in many malls and several Frisch's Restaurants. Mrs. Ritter was a member of the Jefferson County Republican Women and filed for election to the Madison City Council in 1998. She was elected and served two terms on the Madison City Council, retiring in 2002. Her patriotism was strong and influenced by her four brothers and one brother-in law serving in World War II. She was always very fond of the song: America The Beautiful. Irene loved flowers, especially geraniums, and was a member of the Madison Garden Club for many years. She volunteered as a docent for Historic Madison and was also a very active member of Tri Kappa philanthropic sorority. She served on the Board of Sandstone to help obtain gainful employment for the mentally disabled. She served on the board of directors for the Lide White Boys and Girls Club and did fundraising for construction of Pope John XXIII School. Irene was a faithful member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church with a devotion to the Virgin Mary and served as a lector and religious educator for youth.
Eventually for business purposes, Bud acquired his pilot's license and a plane. Irene and Bud, on occasion, flew throughout the states, and even traveled to Florida, the Caribbean, and Mexico. While traveling, and at home, Irene read voraciously. She loved reading, and took great pride in her curiosity for knowledge. Irene was fond of her knowledge and often shared it. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. Her husband, children and grandchildren were first and foremost in her life. She felt a great duty in her community to support and serve where needed. Her loving smile, softness and generosity will be greatly missed in the community. Irene died on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 3:49 p.m. at the River Terrace Health Campus in Madison, Indiana. Irene will be missed by her loving daughters, Julia Barber and her husband, Thomas of Madison, Indiana, Mary Margaret "Mimi" Natz and husband, Jacques of Jersey City, New Jersey; her loving sons, Dwight Ritter and his wife, Nellie of Coronado, California, Steve Ritter and his wife, Ozlem of Coral Gables, Florida, Julius "Chip" Ritter and his wife, Karin of Zionsville, Indiana; her loving grandchildren, Patrick Harris Ritter, Casey Harris Ritter, Derick Ritter, Maximilian Ritter, Augustin Ritter, Katie Bolt (Chris), Alison Barber, Anna Wallace (John Kristopher), Thomas Barber, Jacqueline Natz, Suzanne Hollander (Brandt), Emily Ritter, Jake Ritter, Dylan Ritter, Eleanore "Ella" Ritter; her adoring great grandchildren, Jack, Vera, Greta, Eliza, and Ada; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Edgar H. Traylor, died August 1, 1964, her mother, Irene M. Ferris Traylor, died November 9, 1981, her beloved husband of 51 years, Julius F. "Bud" Ritter, Jr., died, December 5, 2001, her loving daughter, Elizabeth Ferris Ritter, died December 6, 1986, her brothers, Thomas William "Bill" Traylor, died May 9, 2013, Edgar Traylor, William Ferris Traylor died January 2, 1999, and Robert Ferris Traylor, died August 29, 2006, and her sister, Mary Blackwell, died June 8, 2006. Funeral Mass will be conducted, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Celebrated by Father Christopher A. Craig at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 413 East Second Street in downtown Madison, Indiana. Interment will follow in the Springdale Cemetery, 600 West Fifth Street in downtown Madison, Indiana. Friends may visit Friday, January 3, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana; Memorial contributions: Peace Catholic Church or the Julius "Bud" and Irene Ritter Memorial Endowment at the Community Foundation of Madison - Jefferson Co. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020