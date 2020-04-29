|
|
Iris Geneva Bennett
Indianapolis - Iris Geneva Bennett,of Indianapolis passed away April 28, 2020.
She was born on January 3, 1926 to Lottie and Perry McNew.
She was raised by her aunt and uncle, Earl and Geneva Unversaw. Iris was married to Camden Bennett for 43 years.
Iris loved to travel, taking lots of bus trips across the country. She enjoyed reading, penny slots, and jigsaw puzzles. She faithfully watched Charles Stanley of In Touch Ministries. She was a very generous lady and supported many charities.
She will be greatly missed by daughters, Linda Gentry, Diana Jarvis, Crystal Bennett and two sons, Steven Lumpkin and Roger Bennett. 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five brothers, one sister, two sons, a baby daughter and three grandsons.
A private family service is scheduled at this time with burial at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, Indiana.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home ~ Whiteland Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020