|
|
|
Iris Lissette Rodriguez-Johnson
Iris Lissette Rodriguez-Johnson was born to Blanca Iris Gaston Orza and Marcelino Rodriguez Quinonez. She was the oldest of four children. Born in Santurce, Puerto Rico on November 21, 1959, she spent her childhood growing up on the island with her family.
Lissette excelled at school, graduating with high honors and went on to study chemistry at the University of Puerto Rico. She met her husband, Hank "Enrique" Johnson, and together they had two children, Paula and DuBois Johnson. Lissette is remembered by her family and friends as someone with a great sense of humor who loved to spend time with her family.
Lissette passed in peace surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, January 2, 2020. A service was held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Grundy Memorial Chapel. She is survived by her husband, Hank "Enrique" Johnson; daughter, Paula Johnson; son, DuBois Johnson. She is further survived by her mother, Blanca Gaston; sisters, Lourdes Rodriguez-Gaston and Maria Rodriguez-Gaston; brother, Marcelino Rodriguez Gaston; and her sisters in love, Yanira Constance and Yamaira Constance.
Final Arrangements - A Grundy Memorial Service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020