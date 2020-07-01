Iris Slaven
Iris Slaven, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away June 29, 2020 at her home. The daughter of Foist and Dovie Norton, was born on February 8, 1938 in Rockcastle County, Kentucky. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert, sons Jeff and wife Ann, Mark and wife Maureen, grandchildren Parker and wife Heather, Lauren, Sarah, Anthony and Joseph, great-grandchildren Mackenzie and Dorian, siblings Mildred and husband Norman (Donnie) Pace, Dora and husband Wayne Pace and Joe and wife Carla Norton. Iris enjoyed spending time gardening her beautiful flowerbeds when she wasn't traveling the country with Robert or spending time with family. There will be a celebration of her life on Thursday, July 2, at Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park East, 10722 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. Visitation is from 11AM to 1PM. The Service will be at 1PM with a brief interment ceremony following the service at Washington Park East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).