1930 - 2019
Irma Engl Perez Obituary
Carmel - On Monday, August 26, 2019, Irma Engl Perez, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 in Carmel, IN.

Born on April 27, 1930 in Furth Germany, to Hans and Frieda, Irma was a resilient woman who came of age during World War II. At the end of the war, Irma met and married the love of her life, Jesus Mario Perez, and emigrated to the United States. Together they raised two daughters, Elizabeth and Belinda, and three sons, Donald, James, and William. Working as an accomplished seamstress on designer clothes, Irma was known for her incredible baking, hospitality, and warmth. She loved to play golf, bridge, boardgames with grandchildren, and travel.

Irma was preceded in death by her mother, Frieda, and father, Hans, and husband Mario of nearly 70 years (passed 2018). She is survived by her five children, 19 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31st. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indianapolis Opera or .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 29, 2019
