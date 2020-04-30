Irma Jean Dawson
Irma Jean Dawson

Indianapolis - Irma Jean (Schooley) Dawson passed away on April 27, 2020 at the age of 78. Irma Jean was born in Morgantown, IN on March 29, 1942 to the late, Hestle and Lois Marie (Lemon) Schooley. During her career, Irma Jean worked as a secretary for the Indiana Army National Guard. It was there that she met her husband, Charles Edward Dawson and the two were married on July 30, 1965. In her spare time, Irma Jean enjoyed sewing and jewelry making.

Irma Jean is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles E. Dawson; children: Emily Jean Hill, John Charles Edward Dawson and James Richard Andrew Dawson (Marisa Lynn McCracken); grandchildren: Wolfgang Edward Lee Dawson, Andrew James Dawson and Rachel Zane Dawson; and one sister, Mary Lois Hill.

Private services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, with burial to follow in Mount Zion Cemetery in Morgantown, IN.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
