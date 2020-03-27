|
Irvin H. Herman
Indianapolis - Irvin Henry Herman, just "Herm" to all who knew him, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis at the age of 94.
Herm was born Jan. 11, 1926, in Sacramento, Pa., to Irvin Henry Herman Sr. and Ellen Mae (Bowman) Herman. After graduating from high school in May 1943, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the South Pacific, including the Peleliu and Okinawa invasions, for the duration of World War II. On Aug. 31, 1946, in Indianapolis, he married Dolores La Verne Baker.
Herm earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University in 1950 and joined Indianapolis Power & Light. After 38 years in Substation Design Engineering, he retired in 1988.
He was a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Loyal Order of the Moose, and the First Marine Division Association and active at Ellenberger United Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Dolores Herman; children Linda (Ken) Ferries, Ken (Deb) Herman, and Don Herman; daughter-in-law Pam Herman; grandchildren Elizabeth (J.D.) Ferries-Rowe, Laura (Matt Kleemann) Ferries, Ian (Kaitlin) Ferries, Andrea Herman, Jessica Herman, Clayton Herman, Max Herman, and Second Lt. Elliott Herman; great-grandchildren Sophia, Eilidh, and Eva Ferries-Rowe; Mary Beth and Cameron Ferries; and Ciaran and Isla Kleemann; sisters Joyce (Dave) Evans and Joan Wolfe, and brother George (Alice) Herman. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Nancy Stong.
Arrangements are being handled by Flanner Buchanan. Ellenberger Pastor Alan Blakeburn will officiate at a family service, with military honors, at Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of Herm's life will be scheduled later.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ellenberger United Church of Christ, 5520 E. 10th St., Indianapolis 46219, or the .
Read Herm's full obituary at FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020