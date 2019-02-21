Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Isaac Cunningham Jr. Obituary
Isaac Cunningham Jr.

Indianapolis - Isaac Cunningham Jr., 94, passed away on February 16, 2019. On Saturday, February 23, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019
