Isaac Cunningham Jr.
Indianapolis - Isaac Cunningham Jr., 94, passed away on February 16, 2019. On Saturday, February 23, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019