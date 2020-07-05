Isaac EvansIndianapolis - 95, passed away June 5, 2020 in Peoria, AZ. He was born February 26, 1925 in Hanging Rock, OH, to the late John and Elizabeth (Colvin) Evans, one of nine children. Isaac was married for over 50 years to Marilyn J. (Blue) Evans who proceded him in death in 2008. He was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing, yard work and could fix, repair or build just about anything. Isaac is survived by a daughter, Kimberly (Jim) Krumel; son, Brian (Melissa) Evans; sister-in-law, Jane Brown; grandchildren, Evan Vanzo, Thomas Evans and Daniel Evans; and great-grandchildren, Alexander, Emillia and Mayvis.Isaac will be laid to rest with Marilyn at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, July 14, 2020, with a family gathering to celebrate his life at the time of internment.