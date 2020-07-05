1/1
Isaac Evans
1925 - 2020
Isaac Evans

Indianapolis - 95, passed away June 5, 2020 in Peoria, AZ. He was born February 26, 1925 in Hanging Rock, OH, to the late John and Elizabeth (Colvin) Evans, one of nine children. Isaac was married for over 50 years to Marilyn J. (Blue) Evans who proceded him in death in 2008. He was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing, yard work and could fix, repair or build just about anything. Isaac is survived by a daughter, Kimberly (Jim) Krumel; son, Brian (Melissa) Evans; sister-in-law, Jane Brown; grandchildren, Evan Vanzo, Thomas Evans and Daniel Evans; and great-grandchildren, Alexander, Emillia and Mayvis.

Isaac will be laid to rest with Marilyn at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, July 14, 2020, with a family gathering to celebrate his life at the time of internment.






Published in The Indianapolis Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Interment
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
