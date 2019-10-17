Services
McNeil Funeral Home - Sneedville
124 Church St.
Sneedville, TN 37869
423-733-2246
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard
3000 E 3rd St
Bloomington, IN
Burial
Following Services
Valhalla Memory Gardens
310 N Johnson Ave
Bloomington, IN
Isaac Forrest Obituary
Isaac Forrest

Bloomington - Isaac Andrew Forrest, 30, artist and co-owner of Twisted Forrest Jewelry, board member of the Lothlorien Nature Sanctuary near Bedford, beloved son of Dr. Caren Lettofsky, son of James Douglas Forrest, and brother of Phillip Forrest, passed away Monday early morning, October 14th.

The funeral will be held at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard, 3000 E 3rd St, Bloomington, IN 47401 on Friday, October 18th at 2:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Valhalla Memory Gardens, 310 N Johnson Ave, Bloomington, IN 47404. Shiva will take place, from after the burial until Wednesday at the home of Dr. Caren Lettofsky.

Donations can be made to the Lothlorien Nature Sanctuary: ElvinH.O.M.E.Inc, P.O. Box 1082, Bloomington, IN 47402 or to Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America https://www.aafa.org/

Memories of Isaac and online condolences may be shared at www.thefuneralchapel.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
