|
|
Isaiah Dakeem Ali Horton
Marion - January 23, 1994-June 9, 2019
Died June 9 in Marion, Indiana. He was born January 23, 1994 to Thomasena (Darryl) Horton-Colbert and Ralph Jones in Indianapolis, Indiana. Isaiah leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Mi'Zayvion Horton, Khamylan Sutton, mother Thomasena (Darryl) Horton-Colbert, brother Isaac Horton, two sisters, MiJyonna Colman, Madyson Horton, grandmothers Teresa Horton, and Tina Jones, great grandmother Nona Horton.
Services will be held at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 2409 S. Nebraska Street Marion, Indiana on Saturday June 22, 2019, public viewing 11am, funeral 12pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019