Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Missionary Baptist Church
2409 S. Nebraska Street
Marion, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Missionary Baptist Church
2409 S. Nebraska Street
Marion, IN
Isaiah Dakeem Ali Horton


1994 - 2019
Isaiah Dakeem Ali Horton Obituary
Isaiah Dakeem Ali Horton

Marion - January 23, 1994-June 9, 2019

Died June 9 in Marion, Indiana. He was born January 23, 1994 to Thomasena (Darryl) Horton-Colbert and Ralph Jones in Indianapolis, Indiana. Isaiah leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Mi'Zayvion Horton, Khamylan Sutton, mother Thomasena (Darryl) Horton-Colbert, brother Isaac Horton, two sisters, MiJyonna Colman, Madyson Horton, grandmothers Teresa Horton, and Tina Jones, great grandmother Nona Horton.

Services will be held at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 2409 S. Nebraska Street Marion, Indiana on Saturday June 22, 2019, public viewing 11am, funeral 12pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019
