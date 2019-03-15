Services
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
10909 Randolph St.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 661-2600
Iva Young
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Knights of Pythias Cemetery
ST. RD. 39
Lizton, IN
Iva Mae Young


Iva Mae Young Obituary
Iva Mae Young

Brownsburg - Iva Mae Young, age 100, of Brownsburg, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 8, 1918 in Barren Co., Kentucky to the late Robert and Gertrude (nee Brandon) Farley. On January 16, 1939, she married the love of her life the late Cecil Young. She was a member of Brownsburg Church of Christ and retired from Jesse's Family Market, where she worked as head cashier. Iva lived a full and happy life and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her beloved family; two grandchildren, Chiqeeta (Mark) Ritter and Farley (Tom) Hobson; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and one on the way; daughter-in-law, Jodean Young and many other loving family members and friends.

Iva was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil; son Donald C Young; her parents; two brothers, Les and Robert Farley; three sisters, Florence Anderson, Ruby Wright, and Mamie Anderson.

A graveside service for Iva will take place Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. EST directly at Knights of Pythias Cemetery, ST. RD. 39, Lizton, Indiana 46149, with Tom Hobson officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel, 10909 Randolph St., Winfield, Indiana 46307. For more information, please call (219) 661-2600. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 15, 2019
