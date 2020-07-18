1/1
Ivery Lee Scott Pollard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivery Lee Scott Pollard

Ivery Lee Scott Pollard was born May 25, 1930 to the late Thomas Lee Scott and Georgia Mae (McLean) Scott. She was a graduate of Crispus Attucks High School in 1948.

Ivery Scott married Ezekiel William Pollard on June 19, 1954. ¬ They were married for sixty years. Ivery was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Ivery spent her entire career as a licensed childcare provider.

Ivery passed away July 14th at age 90. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Zeke and son, Terry.

Ivery is survived by her daughter, Lynda Smith of Decatur, GA; sons, Duane Pollard of Indianapolis and Lamont (Bertha) Pollard of Pittsburg, CA.

Private funeral service Monday, July 20th at 12 p.m. with public calling from 10 a.m. until time of service at Galilee MBC, 2624 E. 25th St., Indianapolis. Pastor Fitzhugh Lyons, Jr. eulogist.

Professional services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved