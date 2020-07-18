Ivery Lee Scott Pollard
Ivery Lee Scott Pollard was born May 25, 1930 to the late Thomas Lee Scott and Georgia Mae (McLean) Scott. She was a graduate of Crispus Attucks High School in 1948.
Ivery Scott married Ezekiel William Pollard on June 19, 1954. ¬ They were married for sixty years. Ivery was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Ivery spent her entire career as a licensed childcare provider.
Ivery passed away July 14th at age 90. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Zeke and son, Terry.
Ivery is survived by her daughter, Lynda Smith of Decatur, GA; sons, Duane Pollard of Indianapolis and Lamont (Bertha) Pollard of Pittsburg, CA.
Private funeral service Monday, July 20th at 12 p.m. with public calling from 10 a.m. until time of service at Galilee MBC, 2624 E. 25th St., Indianapolis. Pastor Fitzhugh Lyons, Jr. eulogist.
Professional services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com