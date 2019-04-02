Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Edward the Confessor
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor
The Very Reverend J. Charles King


1940 - 2019
The Very Reverend J. Charles King Obituary
The Very Reverend J. Charles King

Indianapolis - 78, died March 31. Born in Houston, TX, on April 17, 1940. He earned his BA from Baylor University, and doctorate from Harvard University. After a lifetime in higher education, he ended his career as a Priest for St. Edward the Confessor.

Survived by: wife, Harriet; children Heather (Eric), Justin (Diane); four grandsons; siblings Caren (Dale) and John (Mary).

The calling will be Thursday, April 4, 4-7pm, and the funeral 10am, April 5. Both at St. Edward the Confessor. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery. Donations: memorial fund at St. Edward's. Extended obituary at flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019
