The Very Reverend J. Charles King
Indianapolis - 78, died March 31. Born in Houston, TX, on April 17, 1940. He earned his BA from Baylor University, and doctorate from Harvard University. After a lifetime in higher education, he ended his career as a Priest for St. Edward the Confessor.
Survived by: wife, Harriet; children Heather (Eric), Justin (Diane); four grandsons; siblings Caren (Dale) and John (Mary).
The calling will be Thursday, April 4, 4-7pm, and the funeral 10am, April 5. Both at St. Edward the Confessor. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery. Donations: memorial fund at St. Edward's. Extended obituary at flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019