J. Dean Walters
1940 - 2020
J. Dean Walters

Indianapolis - J. Dean Walters, 80, of Indianapolis passed away September 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 15, 1940 to the late Clarence and Helen (Smith) Walters in Owen County, Indiana. On June 28, 1964 he married Betty J. Walters. She preceded him in passing on June 10, 2012. Dean was employed with Eli Lilly as a photo typesetter, retiring in 1999 with 40 years of service. He was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran.

Dean is survived by his son Daniel Walters (Jo); brothers Steven Walters (Norma) and Keith Walters (Pat); sister-in-law Marilyn Walters; two step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife Betty, Dean was preceded in passing by his brother Carroll Walters.

We will be practicing Covid-19 protocol. Private services for Dean will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Norman F. Chance Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 National Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46227. Public visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 18, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, from noon until the private service at 1:00 p.m. Memorial gifts have been suggested to Franklin Road Baptist Church (memo: Dean Walters Memorial Fund), the American Cancer Society, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Entombment will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery, Indianapolis. Arrangements by Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center. Online Condolences may be offered at www.singletonmortury.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
The N. F. Chance Funeral Home
SEP
19
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
The N. F. Chance Funeral Home
SEP
19
Service
01:00 PM
The N. F. Chance Funeral Home
September 15, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
N.F. Chance Funeral Home
