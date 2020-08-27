1/
J. Donald "Don" Dubrosky
J. Donald "Don" Dubrosky

Indianapolis - 85, passed away August 26, 2020. Don is survived by his wife, Elsie "Betty" Dubrosky; children: Diana (Matt) Berry, Jay (Jackie) Dubrosky, Jodi Dubrosky; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons: Tony and Forrest Dubrosky. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 11am-1pm at Flanner Buchanan - Speedway with a funeral service following at 1pm. To view the full obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
AUG
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
317-387-7020
