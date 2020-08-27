J. Donald "Don" Dubrosky
Indianapolis - 85, passed away August 26, 2020. Don is survived by his wife, Elsie "Betty" Dubrosky; children: Diana (Matt) Berry, Jay (Jackie) Dubrosky, Jodi Dubrosky; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons: Tony and Forrest Dubrosky. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 11am-1pm at Flanner Buchanan - Speedway with a funeral service following at 1pm. To view the full obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
.