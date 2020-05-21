J. Frank Hanley Ii
J. Frank Hanley II

Indianapolis - J. Frank Hanley II, age 77, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away peacefully at his home on May 14th, 2020.

Frank, as he was called by family, friends, and colleagues, was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 11th, 1943 to J. Frank Hanley and Robert "Bobbie" Hanley nee Duren. He graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis in 1960, went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hampton University in 1965, and earned his law degree from North Carolina Central University Law School in 1968. Though he practiced in various areas of law after graduating, once he found social security disability law, he quickly built a successful practice under this singular focus. His illustrious career spanned more than 45 years, and he became known as one of the most respected social security disability lawyers in the area.

In addition to his passion for law, Frank was an avid sportsman. He played semi-professional tennis in his youth and completed numerous cross-country treks as a cyclist. He was also known for his love of classic cars and fine vehicles.

Frank wed Katye Mary Branch Hanley on May 26, 2009. They were married for over a decade, and she, along with her daughter Michelle, survives him in death. He was a loving father to two surviving daughters from a previous marriage- Laura E. Hanley and Melinda L. Hanley; and was also survived by dear cousins Frankie B. Graves, Linda B. Dalley (John), Serena Melinda Hanley (Samuel), Dr. Janice Haynie, Harriett Duren, Camille Duren Dulniawka (John), and Rhoda Hanley Stuart Keough (Tom).

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his dear cousin Millicent "Millie" Lynn Hanley Jones McRae.

The service will be postponed until physical distancing guidelines allow for larger social gatherings. For information on when that service will be scheduled, please email jfrankhanleymemorialservice@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation will be made to the Hampton University Men's Tennis Team. To contribute to this donation, please send checks to:

Laura Hanley c/o Hanley Disability

5460 Lafayette Road, Ste. B

Indianapolis, IN 46254-7601




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Indiana Funeral Care - Indianapolis
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
