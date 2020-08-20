J. Max Gentry



Greenfield - Extension Agent, Banker, and Livestock Breeder J. Max Gentry, 84, of Greenfield, Indiana, passed away on August 19, 2020 at Hancock Regional Hospital. Mr. Gentry was born in Crawfordsville, Indiana on July 21, 1936 to Kenneth and Julia (Young) Gentry. He moved to Hancock County in 1959. On September 13, 1959, he married Marlene Sue Pyle of Waveland, Indiana. He was a 1954 graduate of Waveland High School and a 1958 graduate of Purdue University, from which he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science.



Mr. Gentry served as Purdue Extension Assistant County Agent in Hancock and Hendricks counties from 1959 through 1963. He returned to Hancock County as County Extension Agent from 1963 through 1976. He was Vice-President of the Greenfield Banking Company serving in the farm and commercial loan area.



He worked closely with the Hancock County Fair for 37 years, serving as Purdue Extension Agent. Mr. Gentry was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and had served as Elder, Financial Secretary, and Treasurer.



Surviving along with his wife Marlene, are three children: Michael Gentry (Susan), Michelle Acton (Brad), and Melissa Gentry. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Matthew Gentry (Abby), Stephen Gentry (Sara), and Braden Acton; two great-grandchildren, Mason Gentry and Scarlett Gentry; brother Don Gentry (Carol) of West Lafayette, IN; and three nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Stanton Gentry.



Visitation will be held on August 24, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield. A funeral service will be held on August 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Greenfield. Private family burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Crawfordsville. As a reminder, masks are required in public indoor spaces and please practice social distancing.



The family requests memorial contributions can be made to the Faith Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Hancock County Agricultural Association Endowment Fund or John Max Gentry Memorial Scholarship both in care of at Hancock County Community Foundation, Inc.









