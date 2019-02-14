Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Advent Evangelical Lutheran Church
11250 North Michigan Road
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Advent Evangelical Lutheran Church
11250 North Michigan Road
J. Michael Cannon Obituary
J. Michael Cannon

Indianapolis -

J. Michael Cannon, 69, passed away February 11, 2019. He was born November 1, 1949, in Michigan City, the son of the late John Wilcox and Elizabeth (Alexander) Cannon.

Michael was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, having been honorably discharged in 1973. He attended Indiana State University and later graduated with a business degree from IUPUI. He was a talented CPA and creative entrepreneur who excelled in many business ventures over the years.

Michael was an active member of Carmel Racquet Club. He enjoyed playing tennis, pickleball, and racquetball. He was a kind and generous man who was loved by all. But, his greatest enjoyment was being the best "Fafa" to his four beloved grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his two children, Christopher (Jessica) Cannon and Molly Cannon (Ellerbe) Dargan; four grandchildren, Eliza, Jack, Rex, and Ty; his loving companion, Michelle Burns; three siblings, Louise (Larry) Moehn, George (Cathy) Cannon, Alex (Nancy) Cannon; former wife, Amanda Cannon; and a brother-in-law, Bernie Huff. He was preceded in passing by his sister, Maggie Huff.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Advent Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11250 North Michigan Road. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, 325 East Carmel Drive; and also one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the IU Simon Cancer Center. Please make memorial gifts payable to IU Foundation. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019
