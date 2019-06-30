|
|
J. Michael Roman
Denver, CO - J. Michael Roman (70) residing in Denver, Colorado succumbed to injuries received in a single person motorcycle accident on Saturday June 15th near Salmon, Idaho. Mike was on a retirement journey in appreciation of the wonder of this country, that had taken him numerous times across the nation by motorcycle to accumulate an official tally of national parks, mountain bridges and other national monuments that had placed him very high in the national statistics for sites visited by motorcycle.
Born in Indianapolis (March 1949) and a longtime resident of Colorado, Mike is survived by his wife, Carol A. Thurstin, children: daughter Alison Roman (CO) and son, Tom Roman (Indiana); Sibling's: Ann Roman, Mary Roman and Bill Roman.
Growing up in Indiana, Mike attended North Central High School (1967) and Indiana University and started a family. He began a career as a real estate appraiser, which led him to move his family to Colorado where he joined a series of banking institutions, central of which was Wells Fargo Bank.
Mike had a lifelong pursuit of humor and generous service to friends and family. Tales of his ventures in travel were always a welcome dinner conversation. Services for Mr. Roman will be held July 26 in Colorado at Olinger Hampden Mortuary..
Contributions may be provided to Austismspeaks.org.
Additional information will be posted at Olinger Hampden Mortuary and Cemetery at 8600 East Hampden Ave, Denver, Co 80231. Phone is 303-771-4636.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 30, 2019