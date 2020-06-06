J. Richard Hasler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J. Richard Hasler

Bloomington - J. Richard (Dick) Hasler, 96, of Bloomington passed away March 13, 2020. Dick, the son of the late Ralph and Hazel Whitaker Hasler, grew up in Newberry, Indiana, graduated from Indiana University and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Following the war, he lived in Chicago for some 35 years, working as a national buyer for Sears Roebuck. After retiring, he and his partner James O. Noel moved to Bloomington in 1987. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Mary Lou Hasler Hargis and his partner, Jim Noel. He is survived by his nieces Deborah Hargis Bulloff (Steven) and Barbara Hargis, his nephews Christopher Hargis and Timothy Hargis and his great nieces Elizabeth and Kathryn Bulloff and his great nephews Zachary and Riley Hargis. A private graveside service at Scotland Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Newberry United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 27, Newberry, Indiana 47449.

Allen Funeral Home and Crematory, 4155 S. Old State Road 37, Bloomington have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Funeral Home and Crematory
4155 South Old State Road 37
Bloomington, IN 47401-7483
812-824-5905
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved