J. Timothy Worthington
Indianapolis - J. Timothy Worthington, 72, of Indianapolis, departed this life Sunday, March 17, 2019. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday, March 21st at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, March 22nd at Second Presbyterian Church at 7700 N. Meridian Street in Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Tim are suggested to: Indiana State Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Kiwanis Club of Downtown Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019