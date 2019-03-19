Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Presbyterian Church
7700 N. Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
More Obituaries for J. Worthington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Timothy Worthington

J. Timothy Worthington Obituary

J. Timothy Worthington Obituary
J. Timothy Worthington

Indianapolis - J. Timothy Worthington, 72, of Indianapolis, departed this life Sunday, March 17, 2019. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday, March 21st at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, March 22nd at Second Presbyterian Church at 7700 N. Meridian Street in Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Tim are suggested to: Indiana State Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Kiwanis Club of Downtown Indianapolis.

On line condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019
