J. Warner "Pa" Wiley
Beech Grove - Mayor J. Warner Wiley, 83, of Beech Grove, passed away on July 12, 2020 at St. Paul Hermitage. He passed away peacefully with grace and dignity.
Warner was born on June 17, 1937 in Beech Grove, IN. He graduated from Beech Grove High School in 1955 and was a member of its last undefeated football team. Warner was a lifetime resident of the city.
On June 21, 1958 (the date Warner referred to as the true beginning of his life), he married his sweetheart, Janet (Behler) Wiley, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his parents Burney J. and Mary J. (Davis) Wiley and his sister Hope Shaw (Gene). He is survived by his four children, Jeanine Doyle (Ron), Michael, Craig (Sara), and Ryan (Tammy), along with nine grandchildren, Shanna Stuckey (Jake), Kristin Coyne, Brenna Lester (Amanda), Patrick Doyle (Sara), Cullen Doyle, Ella Wiley, Reese Wiley, Lauren Wiley, and Gray Wiley, and three great-grandchildren, Silas Stuckey, Maddux Doyle, and Lincoln Stuckey. Additionally, he is survived by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Marcia Behler, and several nieces and nephews.
Warner earned a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from Indiana Central University (University of Indianapolis) and an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Louisville.
Warner served the people of Beech Grove for 47 years as a Police Officer, Park Board President, Senior Center Advisory Board Member, Board of Public Works and Safety, City Council and twelve years as Mayor. He also worked as Safety and Security Director at St. Francis Hospital for 17 years.
Warner was selected in 1965 by then FBI Director, J. Edgar Hoover, to attend the FBI National Academy in Washington D.C. and Quantico, VA and in 1984 was elected to serve as President of the FBI National Academy Associates of Indiana, National President of the FBINA, Park Board President, President of the Lions Club and the Beech Grove High School Alumni Association President. He was President of the Southeast Mayor's Association, Central Indiana Inter-Local Association and the Indiana Hospital Safety and Security Association.
He was a member of the Advisory Board at Our Lady of Grace Monastery, Advisory Board Member of Amtrak's Mayors Council, Life Member International Association Chief's of Police, Life Member FBI National Academy Associates, and Life Member Knights of Columbus. Warner was also a Member of the FBINA Executive Board in Washington, DC.
Warner was presented Indiana's highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash, by Former Governor Frank O'Bannon.
He was chosen as the Lewis-Schmidt American Legion's Indiana Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 1974. He also received the Beech Grove Jaycee's Distinguished Service Award and the Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2003.
In 2019, the Beech Grove Police Department was renamed the J. Warner Wiley Police Station in his honor.
Warner loved sports, especially football, basketball and golf. He was a Colts season ticket holder since 1984 and he attended the Colts Super Bowl in Miami in 2007. He was a great fan of Indiana and Butler basketball.
Mayor Wiley will be greatly missed by his loving family, friends, and co-workers. He touched many people's lives. He will forever be remembered for honorably serving his God, his country, and his city.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Holy Name Catholic Church, 89 N 17th Ave, Beech Grove, Indiana. His Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the church with entombment to follow in Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery in Greenwood, Indiana.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com
for the Wiley family.