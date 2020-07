Or Copy this URL to Share

J.A. "Art" Kernodle



Indianapolis - J.A. "Art" Kernodle, 92, passed away, July 11, 2020.



Art is survived by his children; Joyce (Vince) Ballinger and Steven (Stacey) Kernodle. Art was a US Army Veteran serving during World War II from 1947 to 1949. He was preceded in death by his wife; Charlotte Kernodle and his daughter, Linda Merrick.









