Rev. Jack Barnett Haskins
Sellersburg - Reverend Jack Barnett Haskins passed away on February 22, 2019 at the home of his loving daughter Rebekah Haskins Clayton in Sellersburg, Indiana. Jack was born in rural Pike County on January 26, 1929 to Byron and Bessie (Capehart) Haskins. He was 90 years of age. Jack had been a prominent Ordained Minister in the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church since joining in 1957. He served several churches in the South Indiana Conference: New Albany, Good Shepherd (Indianapolis), Connersville, Princeton, Shelbyville, Speedway, Meridian Street (Indianapolis) and Asbury Chapel as well as a short stay at Salem United Church of Christ in Westphalia, Indiana as the interim Minister in his retirement. He served proudly as the District Superintendent of the Columbus District during the tenure of Bishop Leroy Hodap.
Jack served in the Air Force as a First Lieutenant during the Korean Conflict. He was also employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a brief time, as well as teaching English and History at Washington High School prior to entering the ministry and graduating from Perkins School of Theology in Dallas, Texas.
His beloved partner in ministry Dolores (Denbo) Haskins passed away on April 7, 2014. They were married on July 28, 1961 in Los Angeles California. He is survived by a daughter Rebekah(James) Clayton of Sellersburg, Indiana; a son Rev. Peter (Emily Kirk) Haskins of Vincennes, Indiana.; six grandchildren, Andrew Clayton, Emily Tingle, Grace Clayton, Dylan Haskins, Catey Kirk-Haskins and Jack Haskins; two great grandchildren, Lucas Clayton and Brooklyn Clayton.
He is preceded in death by his parents, as well as six older brothers, Harry, Robert, Cameron, Ivan, William and Joseph.
The funeral will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, in Washington, Indiana at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with visitation from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Officiating will be his son Rev. Peter Denbo Haskins and Rev. Ken Wells, pastor of Washington Christ United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00P.M. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 also at the church. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Washington, Indiana. Arrangements are being made by Gill Funeral Home in Washington, Indiana. You may leave an online condolence at www.gillsince1872.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019