Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Indianapolis - Jack D. Bugher, 91, Indianapolis, was born April 26, 1927 to the late Alvin A and Martha Irene Bugher in Indianapolis. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps near the end of World War II. A graduate of Purdue University, Jack spent most of his working career as a consulting structural engineer in private practice. In this capacity, he participated in the structural designs of a wide variety of commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings throughout Indiana and beyond. After retirement in 1997, he did volunteer work at St. Vincent Hospital, Meals on Wheels, and the Civic Theater. For many years he served on the Board for St. Paul Hermitage, Beech Grove. He was a member of the Robert E. Kennington Post of the American Legion, the North Side Knights of Columbus, The Indianapolis Service Club, and the Broad Ripple Sertoma Club. He was preceded in death by wife Mary Ellen McCarthy Bugher and is survived by his wife Nancy Thompson Bugher, Indianapolis; niece Clarene Vollmer and husband Mike of Indianapolis; niece Kathy Davis, Lafayette; nephew Kevin McCarthy, Covington Louisiana; and Dr. John McCarthy, wife Kathy of Houston Texas. And Nancy's children, William H. Thompson, wife Donna of Zionsville and Kathleen Schabacker, husband Scott, San Diego, California. Jack was always "Uncle Jack" to many that knew him over the years. He was a gentle man who will be remembered for his kindness and devotion to his faith and family. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11-12p at St. Pius X Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian-Burial there at 12p and burial in Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made to St Paul Hermitage or Little Sisters of the Poor. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 27, 2019
