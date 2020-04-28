Services
Jack D. Somerville


1933 - 2020
Jack D. Somerville Obituary
Jack D. Somerville

Noblesville - Jack D. Somerville, 86, of Noblesville, IN, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Carmel, IN. He was born June 8, 1933 in Jackson, Michigan to Palin J. and Millie (Scott) Somerville. Jack was a U.S. Army veteran and graduated from Michigan State University. Jack was a custom home builder and retired from Herman & Associates.

Jack is survived by his wife Sharon (Hall) Somerville, whom he married December 22, 1984; son: Mark P. (Veronica) Somerville; daughter: Anne (Richard) Harvey; step-children: Chris Shepherd; Holly (Rick) Copeland, Kelly (Michael) Huebschle, Dave (Nola) Shepherd; 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; siblings Joanne (Bob) Caltrider and Larry Somerville. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother William Somerville.

Due to the Governor's Executive Order services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
