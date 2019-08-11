|
|
Jack Downey Patterson
Indianapolis, IN - Jack Downey Patterson was born in Indianapolis on Feb. 22, 1924. He died in Carmel, on August 5, 2019. He was the only son and eldest child of Ephraim Alfonso (Pat) Patterson and Sarah Grace Pickett Patterson.
He was very active in Boy Scouts, and earned Eagle Scout. He graduated from Tech High School in 1941. Jack went on to Butler University, and joined the Sigma Nu fraternity. His college was interrupted by serving in the Navy during World War II.
He joined the Navy in 1943, when he was 19 years old. He served as a supply and disbursing officer on the USS Frank Knox, which was a destroyer operating in the Pacific. On September 2, 1945, Jack was on the Frank Knox close to the Battleship Missouri in Tokyo Bay for the surrender ceremony.
After the war, Jack finished his degree at Butler in 1947, in Accounting, from the College of Business Administration. He became a CPA, (Certified Public Accountant), and worked with small businesses.
He married his college sweetheart, Elizabeth Anne (Betty) Evard, on Jan. 1, 1948, at the Irvington Methodist Church. Jack and Betty had 6 children: 4 girls and then 2 boys, as follows:
Janice Kay Sanchez, married to Adel, living in Arlington VA.
Anne Marie Weaver Forbes, married to Dave, living in Carmel.
Doris Jean Crichlow, married to Dave, living in Indianapolis.
Nancy Lee Shaw, married to Kent, living in Denver, Colorado.
Jack Roger, married to Debra Lynn Zolman, living in Marietta, Georgia.
Daniel Scott, married to Jennifer Lynn Cousineau, living in Portland.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his younger sister, Joan Patterson, and his first wife Betty Patterson. He is survived by his younger sister, Mary Frances Streed, and his second wife, Mary Evard Snoy Patterson, his 6 children, 14 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
Jack and Betty were members of the Bellaire United Methodist Church from 1953 - 1962. Years later, Jack attended Faith Missionary Church in Broad Ripple, and then became a founding member of Walnut Grove Chapel in 1971, where he participated in the Bible Memory Association for many years.
Jack was an avid sports fan. In college he played tennis on the Butler team, and years later, was known to beat some of his grandsons. He played softball for many years, and bowled past the age of 70. As a fan, he enjoyed baseball, basketball, football and tennis. He attended major league baseball games in 30 different ball parks, and he saw the final games of 47 Indiana High School basketball tourneys. He was also a master at playing bridge. His memberships include Service Club of Indianapolis (past president), and American Legion. In recent years, his favorite activities have been bridge, Bible Study, and Service Club. Jack was an information man to the very end, doing the daily crossword, and sometimes getting the Final Jeopardy question on TV, when none of the live contestants did.
Visitation will be from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 and Friday, August 23, from 10:00am-12:00pm at Faith Church, 9125 N. College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46240 with a funeral service to follow 12:00pm.
Jack Patterson left a great legacy to his family. He will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wheeler Mission, 2728 Madison Ave., Indpls., IN 46225, or World Evangelization for Christ, PO Box 1707, Ft. Washington, PA, 19034. Kindly indicate "in memory of Jack Patterson" on your gift. Thank you.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019