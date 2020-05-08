Jack E. Sutton
Indianapolis - Jack E Sutton, 80, of Indianapolis, IN passed away May 2, 2020. Jack is survived by his wife, Sharon E. Sutton; children, Brent (Jodi) Sutton and Beth Sutton. Grandchildren Bryce, Sophia, Joshua. For more info visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Indianapolis - Jack E Sutton, 80, of Indianapolis, IN passed away May 2, 2020. Jack is survived by his wife, Sharon E. Sutton; children, Brent (Jodi) Sutton and Beth Sutton. Grandchildren Bryce, Sophia, Joshua. For more info visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020.