Jack Earl Laughner
Sarasota, FL - Jack Earl Laughner passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida. Born Feb. 5, 1933 in Indianapolis, IN, he was the son of Ora Earl and Mary Margaret McMahon Laughner.
Jack was a self-made man, who began working at age 14 to support himself and his mother after his father's death. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis in 1951, and put himself through Butler University by working a full time job during the day and attending classes at night. He received his B.S. in Business Administration from Butler, and his M.B.A. thereafter.
After college, Jack went into business with a friend for two years, then worked for Sandoz Pharmaceuticals in Charlotte, NC. He joined Keifer-Stewart Corporation a wholesale pharmaceutical company as Executive Vice President. He then joined Systematiks, Inc. as President, staying with them till he helped sell the company in 1972. Jack joined Bindley Western Pharmaceuticals as Executive Vice President in 1975, and partially retired as President in 1985. He then formed a management consulting firm, where he counseled multiple Fortune 100 companies. He moved to Florida in 1996, where he had lived in Bird Key, Longboat Key, and Sarasota.
Jack was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, served on the board for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Indianapolis, a founding member of the St. Luke's Catholic Parish, and a member of the board of the National Wholesale Druggists Association.
Jack married Eileen Frances Reis on Oct. 13, 1956 in Indianapolis. He is survived by his three children; Jack Earl (Lisa) Laughner of Indianapolis IN, James "Scott" (Julie) Laughner of Indianapolis IN and Diann Eileen (Steve Johandes) of Rockford MI; and his seven grandchildren: Jim, Rob, Chris, Peyton and Parker Laughner, and Ellie and Abby Johandes.
He was predeceased in death by his parents and his half-sister, Mary Kay Laughner Olvey Crooke.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 27, 2019