Dr. Jack Eaton
Indianapolis - Dr. Jack Lyman Eaton, 88, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020. Jack spent the last years of his life battling the effects of Alzheimer's disease.
Jack was born in his family's farmhouse on Oak Hill Road, Pitcher, NY on June 9, 1931. He earned a B.S. degree from Ithaca College, and a Master's degree from Butler University. Jack later returned to school while working and raising a young family to receive a Doctorate in Music Education from Indiana University.
Jack is a U.S. Veteran, having served in the Korean War 1955-1957. He shared his musical talents by performing for the troops at The Ed Sullivan Show in Japan as part of The Four Sevens vocal quartet.
Jack married Carolyn Diane McClure on August 10, 1957 and moved shortly thereafter to South Otselic, NY. Dr. Eaton initially taught music in the public-school system in upstate New York, and then at Northwest High School after moving to Indianapolis in 1962. He joined Butler University's Jordan College of Fine Arts faculty in 1966, where he became chairman of the department of applied music and ensembles, and director of undergraduate music studies, before being appointed Dean of the Jordan College of Fine Arts from 1987 to 1992. Jack retired from Butler University in 1996 after 30 years, and formed a singing duo with his brother-in-law Bob McClure, calling themselves 'Slick and The Professor'. They played at many area nursing homes in Indianapolis. He was the piano accompanist with the Indianapolis Maennerchoir for many years. Jack also enjoyed gardening, travel, cooking, playing the piano for friends, photography, genealogy, walking, reading, as he was an active learner. He enjoyed family gatherings and organizing reunions.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carolyn Diane Eaton, and their children Mark Eaton (Julie), Lisa Newman (David), Greg Eaton (Sabrina), and grandchildren Jackson Eaton, Nick Eaton, Meghan Beck, Riley Newman, AJ Newman, Reagan Gray, Zach Gray, and Abby Eaton. Jack enjoyed spending time with nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many friends.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Mary Eaton; and 'too-soon-to-pass' brothers Earl Eaton and John "Red" Eaton.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
A memorial service will be held February 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at All Souls Unitarian Church, 5805 East 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN. Reverend Anastassia Zinke, Minister of All Souls will be officiating.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020