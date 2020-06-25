Jack F. "Arky" Horton
Fortville - Jack "Arky" Horton, died June 24, 2020. He co-owned G & H Drywall for over 30 years. He is survived by wife Bonnie (Adams) Horton, children: James E. Horton, Janet Horton and Jackie Horton; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 3 sisters. Services: Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Visitation: Sun, June 28th from 2 pm til time of service. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.