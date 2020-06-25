Jack F. "Arky" Horton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack F. "Arky" Horton

Fortville - Jack "Arky" Horton, died June 24, 2020. He co-owned G & H Drywall for over 30 years. He is survived by wife Bonnie (Adams) Horton, children: James E. Horton, Janet Horton and Jackie Horton; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 3 sisters. Services: Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Visitation: Sun, June 28th from 2 pm til time of service. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
28
Service
05:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved