Jack Farley Vaughn
Jack Farley Vaughn, age 67, passed away Monday, February 10 2020 in Dallas Texas. He was born February 26, 1952 in Indianapolis to Jack R and Marilyn J (Farley) Vaughn. He graduated from Ben Davis High School and Indiana University. Jack spent his career as a CPA at major hotels around the country.
He was passionate about music and loved to play golf. Jack was a kind, loving, sensitive man and had a great sense of humor.
He was well loved by all who were in his life.
Jack is survived by his wife Sandi Vaughn, stepson Charles (Carrie) McCann; his sisters Vicki (Dave McLain) Vaughn, Julie (Jay Alley) Vaughn Godfrey and Shannon (Don) Howell; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and his Texas family and friends.
A Celebration of Jack's Life will be held on Saturday, March 21st from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Embassy Suites, 6089 Clarks Creek Rd Plainfield IN. There will be Jack's favorite music at the Celebration.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the LUNGevity Foundation at www.lungevity.org in honor of Jack's battle with Lung Cancer.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020