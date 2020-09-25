Jack Gwaltney
Pensacola - Jack D. Gwaltney passed on September 24, 2020 in Pensacola, FL at the age of 76 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jack went to Pike High School in Indianapolis, IN where he was Prom King his senior year and was in the graduating class of 1962. He played Varsity football all four years of high school in both defensive and offensive positions. He had lifelong friendships with many classmates.
Jack was an avid fan of auto racing. In his younger years, he raced in the ARCA circuit in 1974-75. He was a lifelong NASCAR fan and attended races in Daytona, Dover, Bristol, and of course, the Indianapolis 500 as often as he could.
Jack attended the University of Louisville where he studied HVAC. He worked for Indiana Bell for 28 ½ years as an Engineer and Mechanic for all Indiana Bell buildings throughout the State of Indiana.
He trusted Jesus Christ as his savior in 1981 and was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Avon, IN from 1978 - 2018.
Jack moved to Pensacola, FL in 2018 to be actively involved in his grandsons lives and proudly cheered for them as they participated in musical and sporting events. When in Pensacola, Jack joined NorthStone Baptist Church where his Son-in-law, James is the Pastor.
Jack is survived by his son, Ralph Gwaltney and two daughters, Marcella Pennington of Houston, Texas, and Britan Johnson (James) of Pensacola, Florida. He has four grandsons, Grant, Marc, Andrew and Matthew.
Visitation will be at Matthews Mortuary in Brownsburg, IN on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10-11am, with funeral services at 11am. Following services, Jack will join his late wife, Penny A. Gwaltney, at Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown, IN. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com