Jack Hoffman
Carmel - Jack Hoffman, 84, of Carmel, passed on to Heaven while in the arms of his beloved wife and sweetheart of 61 years, Elinor (Elly) on April 2, 2020.
He was surrounded by his loving children, Evan Hoffman, Susan (Hoffman) Larche, Pierre Larche, and Drew Hoffman (Kerry Wonders); grandchildren, Austin Hoffman (Katelyn), Lauren Hoffman (Garrett Navin-fiance'), Max Larche, Emma Larche, and his dog, Sweetie.
Jack was born in Indianapolis, IN February 12, 1936, son of James A. and Martha Jane (McComb) Hoffman. He was a graduate of Arsenal Tech High School, attended Butler University, completed studies at ITT Technical Institute and then went on to graduate from Purdue University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.
In 1983, Jack founded and nurtured Hoffman Sales & Specialty Company (HVAC market) into a successful business that continues today. He served in the Indiana National Guard. Jack shared decades of beautiful "lake" memories with family at his historic log cabin on Sweetwater Lake.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his grandson, Dusty; brothers, Jan, Jim Bill, and sister, Nancy.
A Memorial and Celebration of Jack's Life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jack, can be given to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Jack's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020