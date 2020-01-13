|
Jack Jaffe
Indianapolis -
Life-long Indianapolis resident and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 95.
Jack was born on June 16, 1924 to the late Harold and Jeanette Jaffe. He was a 1942 graduate of Shortridge High School, where he played the saxophone in the school band. The band had the great honor to travel to Newport News, VA to play for the launch of the Navy's newest battleship, the SS Indianapolis as it made its maiden voyage. Jack proudly served his country in WWII as corporal surgical tech in the Army.
Jack was a graduate of Indiana University where he continued in the marching band and was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, and a graduate of the Northern Illinois College of Optometry. Following graduation Jack joined his father's optometry practice in Indianapolis. He later opened his own optometry practice in Eagledale where he served his patient community, with great pride and loyalty, until he retired.
Jack was a member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, The American Optometric Association, member and past president of KIWANIS, Life member and past president of Lions Club, and past president and member of the Indiana Optometric Association.
Jack's greatest joys came from spending time with family and friends. He loved to laugh, and make others smile and laugh with him.
He is survived by his sister, Elaine Strauss, his children, Jay Jaffe, Jan (Kevin)Broaddus and Caren (Mike) Goodwin; grandchildren, Nolan, Cameron, Jason, Michelle, Julia, Cory and Rachel and great grandchildren, Eleni, Maya, Jacob, Raiden, Juniper, Rowan, Jaiden and Jax. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Pearl Jaffe.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm In Indianapolis Hebrew Cemetery North.
Memorial contributions may be made to or to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020