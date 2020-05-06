Jack K. Riner, M.D.
Indianapolis - The long and full life of Dr. Jack K. Riner came to a close on 1 May 2020. Born on the 8th of August 1926 to Keifer and Nona (Troutman) Riner. He came into this world during the roaring '20s, came of age during the Great Depression, dropped out of school at age 17 to serve in WWII and was part of the greatest generation. After the war ended Jack returned to Arsenal Technical High School to complete his high school diploma. He then attended Hanover College graduating Valedictorian, Class of 1951 and then proceeded to Northwestern School of Medicine earning his M.D. in 1955. He completed his residency in Chicago where he met and married his 1st wife Donna Adkins. After residency they moved to Brownstown Indiana to be a country doctor where after a year, he decided to leave to become a surgeon. They moved to Indianapolis and he started in the Methodist Hospital Surgery Program. After completion of the program he opened a private surgical practice in Indianapolis. He joined the medical staff of five area hospitals, gradually concentrating his general surgery practice to Community Hospitals and St. Francis Hospital.
Loving to fly, he was honored to be involved with the Angel Flight program giving hundreds of hours to those in need. He was always proud of this naval experience and felt it changed and focused his life.
He deeply loved his family and friends and is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Toni (Belden) Riner, sons Don (Joann), John (Ashley), Randy (Mollie), and daughter Diane (Bob) Berry, six grandchildren & sister Marilyn Cooke (Fred), brother-in-law Al Churchman, three nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1st wife Donna, brother Don G.Riner and sister Mary Churchman.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future time when the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. For those who wish, a memorial contribution may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 6 to May 7, 2020.