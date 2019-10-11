|
|
Jack Klezmer
Carmel - 76, passed away on October 10, 2019 after a battle with heart disease. Born on December 12, 1942, in Indianapolis, to Roberta Faye Klezmer and Samuel Klezmer, Jack lived most of his childhood on 75th street in Indianapolis. Jack attended North Central High School and Indiana University where he joined the Sigma Alpha Mu Fraternity. While in high school, Jack met his first love, Linda Sue Netzorg (Klezmer), whom he married in 1963. Jack and Linda's marriage produced three children, Lisa, Randy and Doug.
In 1976, Jack married Pamela Zimmer. Pamela (Pam) and Jack have remained married for 43 years. Pam has lovingly and loyally remained Jack's spouse until his passing. Jack and Pam's marriage produced two other children, Shanna and Lauren. Jack's grandchildren are: Stephanie, Rachel, Kyle, Kimmie,Kody, Grace, Ivy, Haley, Lily, Graham, Harris and Nolan Great Grandchildren, Jaden, Eli and Haydence. Jack was preceded in death by both parents and his younger sister, Gayle Caplin.
Throughout most of his adult life, Jack co-owned a local furniture store with his father, Sam. While at the store, Jack met and worked with numerous wonderful and hard-working people. Jack enjoyed life. His greatest pleasures were dining out, traveling and snow skiing. Jack was happiest in the mountains of Colorado. Jack reminisced often about his love for snow skiing and his joyful times in Snowmass Village with his wife and kids. One hopes his afterlife will be as a host at a ski resort in heaven. He will be missed.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00am in Beth El Zedeck North Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019