Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Jack Lee Williams Sr. Obituary
Jack Lee Williams Sr.

Hardyville - Jack Lee Williams Sr., age 82, of Hardyville, Kentucky, passed away on June 11, 2019 at Cumberland Trace in Plainfield, Indiana.

Jack Sr. was a valued employee at Allison's and retired after 30 years of dedicated work. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed hobby-farming in Kentucky. Most importantly, Jack loved his family.

Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Williams.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Jack Williams Jr. (Diane), and Jerry Williams (Lana); grandchildren, Zachary (Juli) Williams, Jacob Williams, Joshua (Kristen) Williams, and Jessica (Christopher) Cox; as well as one great-grandchild, Asher.

Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11am to 1pm with a service to directly follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019
