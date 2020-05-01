Jack Leroy Fadely
Indianapolis - 85, passed away April 18, 2020. He was a prominent Indianapolis psychologist, who devoted his life to teaching, researching, writing about human development, and counseling thousands. For a complete obituary, visit www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.