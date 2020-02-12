|
|
Jack Lockhart
Jack Lockhart, age 90, passed away on February 10, 2020. He was born in a small farmhouse in a rural area of Carmel and was the eldest son of Ralph F. and Dortha D. (Myers) Lockhart. His family included one younger brother and four sisters. Jack's mother, Dortha, would readily state that for Jack, she needed to take two aspirins instead of the standard one for childbirth. Jack grew up and lived the majority of his life in Carmel, IN. He attended Carmel High School where he participated in track, basketball, and excelled in academics.
Jack went on to serve in Navy on the USS WORCESTER in the radar control room during the Korean War for a full four year term. Upon honorable discharge, he then enrolled at Purdue University where he obtained a B.S. degree in Chemistry.
He founded Tech Sales & Marketing, a technical manufacturers' representation firm of industrial research, test, and production instrumentation, in 1961. Assisted by his faithful wife, Connie, Jack spent the next 40 plus years working long and hard to build Tech Sales & Marketing into a successful business through which he proudly supported his family.
Jack loved to golf, fish, and spend time with his family. He developed many friendships over the years and enjoyed having lively conversations.
Jack was married to his late wife, Connie, for 58 years. Jack and Connie raised two sons and a beloved daughter, Ann, who passed away in 1981.
His life was a testament of doing things "his way".
Jack is survived by one sister, Martha Hendricks; two sons, John and Charles (Roberta); and grandchildren, Michelle Ann and Brian.
Calling will be on Sunday, February 16 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Robert and Randall Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street, in Noblesville. A private graveside service will follow at Carmel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509 in memory of Ann Lockhart.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020