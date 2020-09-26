Jack Louis Weaver
Jack was born on July 31, 1932 and passed peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2020. He was preceded in passing by Lola, his wife of 55 years. He was a loving husband, devoted Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. Jack is survived by his sister Barbara of Denver, CO and four sons: Donald (Nancy - deceased), William (Andrea), Robert (Merilee), and David (Angie). He had 9 Grandchildren: Melissa, Heidi (Jeremy), Kristen (Quinn) Aaron, Keary (Natalie), Tyler (Haley), Kaitlyn, Kody (Haley), and Travis and 12 Great Grandchildren: Isabelle, Zach, Shae, Vivian, Kaylan, Roman, Oaklee, Elijah, Molly, Jett, Ezekiel, and Henry.
Jack was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving as a radio operator at Cherry Point Marine Air Station in North Carolina during the Korean War. It was in North Carolina that he met the love of his life, Lola. They settled on the Northeast side of Indianapolis to raise their family. Jack was a High School English teacher for 40 years with IPS teaching at Howe, John Marshall, and Manual. He was the sponsor for the both Chess Club and Brain Game Team while at Marshall. Jack and Lola retired to Shelby County and then to Florida with frequent trips back to Indiana to stay close with their family. Those trips gave him the opportunity to enjoy watching his grandchildren participate in sports and musical performances.
Jack was a Freemason and an active member within the Indianapolis lodge. He enjoyed performing with the lodge choral group, the Chanters. Jack served as a chauffeur, taking patients to Shriner Hospitals in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Lexington.
Jack has requested no memorial services be held as he was a very private individual. Donations in his name can be made to the charity of your choice
or to the Alzheimer's Association
.
