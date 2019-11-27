|
Jack M. Schenck
Indianapolis - Jack M. Schenck, age 90, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Monday, November 25 at his residence. Jack was born to the late Carl E. Schenck and Margaret Turpin Schenck on June 27, 1929 in Indianapolis, IN. Jack graduated from Wabash College Cum Laude and was President of his class in 1951. Jack then earned the Doctorate of Law from Indiana University. He proudly served our country in the US Army. He was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Service Club of Indianapolis, City Club of Indianapolis (formally Gyro International, where he was President in 1998), Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Jack was an avid golfer being a member of Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, and locally, Crooked Stick County Club and Ulen Country Club. He was a talented musician who wrote his own music and played the piano. Jack retired from the banking business working with National City Bank in trust and investment, Huntington Bank, and retired from Merchants Bank. He is survived by his wife, Myrna Jo Gavin Schenck and his children; Lisa Schenck, Craig and Robert Schenck. He has five grandchildren and one great grandson. His brothers are Thomas (Mary) Hufford and Donald (Marti) Hufford. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4th at 11:00 AM in St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th Street in Indianapolis. Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis. You are invited to visit the website www.leppertmortuary.com where you may share a memory of Jack or arrange a memorial contribution to St.Luke's United Methodist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019