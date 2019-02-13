Services
Neal & Summers Mortuary Inc
110 E Poston Road
Martinsville, IN 46151
(765) 342-8439
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Martinsville - Jack Macer, 70, Martinsville, died on Sunday, February 10, 2019. He retired in 2007 after 42 years from Allisons and was a UAW Local #933 representative for many years. Jack is survived by his wife, Glenda; three children and six grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wed., Feb. 13, 2018 from 5-8 PM and one hour prior to funeral service on Thursday at Neal & Summers Funeral Home in Martinsville. Funeral service on Thurs., Feb. 14 beginning at 1 PM at the funeral home with burial in Nebo Memorial Park, Martinsville. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.nealandsummers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 13, 2019
