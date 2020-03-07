|
Jack O. Beasley
Carmel - Jack O. Beasley, 83, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Wellbrooke of Westfield.
He was born in Fort Worth, TX, July 15, 1936, the son of John and Uva (Salyers) Beasley. Jack graduated from the Alexandria High School Class of 1954. He went on to attend Butler and Ball State and then graduated from Purdue University in Electrical Engineering. Later he received his MBA from Michigan State University. He married June Ann Hocker on June 4, 1958, and they lived in married student housing at Purdue. They had daughter, Brenda, while students there in 1959. They went on to have sons Scott and Jonathan. Moving frequently, they lived in Dallas, Texas; Detroit, Michigan; Holmdel, New Jersey; Atlanta, Noblesville, and Carmel, Indiana.
Jack was the founder of Purdue Statewide Technology of Anderson (now Purdue Polytechnic Anderson) and acted as Director for 20 years before retiring in 2005. Prior to Anderson, Jack was an Assistant Professor for IU/Purdue in Kokomo. Jack loved teaching and was passionate about educating people of all ages. In his earlier career, Jack was a creative electrical engineer with designs that attained four U.S. patents for power supplies in the electroplating industry. When mini-computers took hold in the 1970s, Jack was an avid computer programmer and wrote books and programs for utilizing computers for farming and other industries and practical applications.
Jack picked up long distance running in 1973 and continued to run for decades until Parkinson's disease finally stopped him. In his running heyday, Jack was known statewide for his age-competitive racing accolades and running 70 marathons through the decades. He ran more than 80,000 miles throughout his running career - more than 3 times around our planet. In the 90s, Jack picked up cycling and enjoyed competing in duathlons domestically and internationally. Jack and June loved traveling and eventually visited all 50 states and all 7 continents. Jack especially loved their trips to Midland, TX to see Brenda and the grandkids, the annual family trips to Fripp Island, SC, trips to watch Scott competing in triathlons, and several trips to New Orleans with his kids and their friends.
Survivors include daughter Brenda (Tom) Nickoloff, Santa Fe, NM; son Scott Beasley, Carmel; son Jonathan (Kelley) Beasley, Ft. Wayne; and brother-in-law, Tony (Ellen) Hocker , Kokomo. Grandchildren are Justin Beasley; Brent (Erin) Bennett, Austin, TX; Belinda (Dave Husen) Bennett, Austin, TX; Katie Beasley, Ann Arbor, MI; Rachel Beasley, Indianapolis; Hamilton Nickoloff, Denver, CO: and great-grandson Jack Bennett. Other survivors are niece, Angela (Troy) Tomson and children Drew and Cole, Cincinnati, OH, and nephew Phillip (Lauren) Hocker and children Max and Reid, Brentwood, TN.
He was preceded in death by his wonderful wife of 60 years, June Hocker Beasley in 2018.
Services honoring Jack's life and legacy will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Interment will follow in Jones Cemetery near Yorktown. The family will receive friends at the Owens Funeral Home from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Foundation, to Alexandria-Monroe Jr./Sr. High School Athletic Department, to your local humane society or to a .
on-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020