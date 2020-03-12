Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Jack O. Beasley Obituary
Jack O. Beasley

Carmel - Jack O. Beasley, 83, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Wellbrooke of Westfield.

Jack's family regrets to announces that due to recently imposed travel constraints and potential risk to their traveling family members, they are announcing changes in Jack's service arrangements. All previously announced arrangements are canceled. The immediate family will meet for a private graveside service at Jones Cemetery near Yorktown. A public Celebration of Jack's life will be announced at a later date. Jack's family sincerely hopes that these changes will not work an undue hardship upon anyone, but in regard to common sense and public safety deem their new plans to be in the best interest of all concerned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Foundation, to Alexandria-Monroe Jr./Sr. High School Athletic Department, to your local humane society or to a .

Online condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
