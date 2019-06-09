Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Church at the Crossing
9111 Haverstick Rd
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Jack O. Hensley


Jack O. Hensley Obituary
Jack O. Hensley

Indianapolis - Jack Otis Hensley, 88, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away June 5, 2019. Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4-8PM. Services will be held the following day, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11AM at Church at the Crossing, 9111 Haverstick Rd, Indianapolis. To view Jack's complete life story visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019
