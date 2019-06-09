|
Jack O. Hensley
Indianapolis - Jack Otis Hensley, 88, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away June 5, 2019. Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4-8PM. Services will be held the following day, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11AM at Church at the Crossing, 9111 Haverstick Rd, Indianapolis. To view Jack's complete life story visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019