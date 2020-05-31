The Rev. Dr. Jack Paul Miller
Carmel - The Rev. Dr. Jack Paul Miller, 82, of Carmel, Indiana, entered eternal life with God on May 29, 2020. Jack was a pastor in the United Methodist Church, having accepted a clear call to pastoral ministry at the age of 14. He was a graduate of Muncie Central High School, the University of Indianapolis, and Christian Theological Seminary. He pastored Indiana churches in Warrington, Royerton, Terhune, New Castle, Bloomington, Bridgeport, Acton, Columbus, Indianapolis, and Plainfield, serving God, shepherding his churches, and supporting his Bishop until retirement in 2003.

He was born September 17, 1937, to Paul and Mildred (Stump) Miller of Muncie. A beloved husband and father, he is survived by his wife of 58 years, Valerie (Salge) Miller, son Brent (Jenny) Miller of Brownsburg, daughter Courtney (Jim) Trachtman of Carmel, and grandchildren Cami Trachtman, Andrew Trachtman, and Jonathan Miller. Jack loved his family and friends, preaching, choral and classical music, black socks with white tennis shoes, writing, the color green, playing the piano, especially at hymn sings, the Muncie Central Bearcats, watermelon, cracklins, and fixing things with WD-40 and duct tape!

Due to COVID-19 concerns services will be private, but the family will greet you during public calling (drive-through only) on Saturday, June 6 from 1-3 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 6450 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46220. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church or the United Methodist Foundation of Indiana, 8401 Fishers Center Drive, Fishers, IN 46038.

