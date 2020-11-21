1/1
Jack R. Anderson
Jack R. Anderson

Carmel - Jack R. Anderson, CLU/CFP, age 80 of Carmel passed away November 19, 2020. He was born July 4, 1940 in Franklin, KY and moved to Indianapolis when he was 14 years old. On June 17, 1961, Jack married Deanne Kipp and she survives. In 1963, Jack began his career in the life insurance business with Pacific Mutual Life Insurance Company and remained active in the business through this year. He was a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Round Table. Faith, family, and friends were the most important things in Jack's life and his loyalty and dedication were an inspiration to all who knew him. He was a member of St. Louis De Montfort Catholic Church for over 30 years and he was an active part of their Stephen Ministries. He was Past President of the Downtown Optimist Club of Indianapolis in 1983-84 and a member for 51 years. In addition to his wife of 59 years, he is survived by his children, Kathryn E. (Guy) Thomas, James M. Anderson and Stephen R. (Teresa) Anderson; 7 grandchildren, Christopher Anderson, Jared Thomas, Jack (Samantha) Anderson, Rachel (Ethan) Demerly, Kegan (Angela) Anderson, Abigail Anderson and Noah Thomas; 3 great grandchildren, Emma Anderson, Nora Demerly and Paul Anderson. He will be missed by all. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 3:00PM at St Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 11441 Hague Road in Fishers, IN. Family and friends will gather at 2:00PM in the church narthex. Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements. You are invited to visit the website www.leppertmortuary.com where you may share a personal memory of Jack or view the live stream of the Mass.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
